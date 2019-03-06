GoCo.io Inc's $7 million financing tops recent funding news in Houston

Houston-based employee benefits and human resources company GoCo.io Inc has secured $7 million in Series A funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced Jan. 31 and led by ATX Seed Ventures.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "GoCo.io offers software that helps businesses simplify their human resources systems. The software solution includes hiring and on-boarding procedures, a centralized system to record and organize all employees' documents and data, payroll integration, benefits selection processes, personal records database and more. GoCo.io Inc was launched by Nir Leibovich, Jason J. Wang, and Michael Gugel in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas."
The four-year-old startup has raised two previous funding rounds, including a $2.5 million convertible note round in 2017.
The round brings total funding raised by Houston companies in health care over the past month to $9.6 million. The local health care industry has produced 24 funding rounds over the past year, securing a total of $161 million in venture funding.
In other local funding news, clinical trials and health care company Aravive Biologics announced a $2.6 million grant on Feb. 19, financed by Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.
According to Crunchbase, "Aravive Biologics is a privately held, late pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, highly selective cancer therapies that treat serious malignancies while sparing normal healthy cells. The company's lead program is focused on the GAS6/AXL pathway, where activation appears to play a critical role in multiple types of cancer malignancies by promoting tumor metastasis and cell survival. Aravive Biologics has generated strong preclinical data for its lead drug candidate, Aravive-S6, in both acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and solid tumors including ovarian, pancreatic, and breast cancers"
The company also raised a $20 million grant in 2016.
