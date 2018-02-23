BUSINESS

Get To Know The Newest Businesses To Open In Houston

Photo: Mark W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to hit up the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a country dance hall and music venue to a karaoke spot, read on to see the newest hot spots to open recently.

Goodnight Charlie's


Goodnight Charlie's (pictured above) is a country dance hall and music venue, offering tacos and more, that recently opened at 2531 Kuester St. in Neartown/Montrose.

Freestyle KTV & Milk Tea



Fried dumplings at Freestyle. | Photo: Xuan Q./Yelp

Freestyle KTV & Milk Tea is a karaoke and bubble tea spot, offering Asian small plates, that recently opened at 6348 Corporate Dr. in Sharpstown.

LA Fitness



Photo: Mark T./Yelp

LA Fitness is a gym, offering personal training and yoga, that recently opened its doors at 195 Yale St. in Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park.

Shipley Do-Nuts



Photo: Jeremiah Vanesa W./Yelp

Shipley Do-Nuts is a new spot to score donuts, coffee and more that's located at 8128 N. Sam Houston Pkwy W.

Giant Leap Coffee



Photo: Giant Leap Coffee/Yelp

Stop by 3302 Canal St. in the East End and you'll find Giant Leap Coffee, a coffee and tea spot that also offers beer and wine.

Bobcat Teddy's Ice House



Photo: J. Antonio H./Yelp

Stroll past 2803 White Oak Dr. in The Heights and you'll find Bobcat Teddy's Ice House, a bar with a large outdoor patio.

Milano Nails Spa



Photo: Kate L./Yelp

Milano Nails Spa is a nail salon that opened recently at 5440 El Dorado Blvd. in Clear Lake.

Holmes Escape Games



Outside of Holmes Escape Games. | Photo: Meredith O./Yelp

Holmes Escape Games is an escape game spot that opened recently at 3411 Irvington Blvd. in Northside Village. Yelpers are fans of Holmes Escape Games, giving it five stars out of 20 reviews, so far.
