Get to know the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Houston

Siu Lap City
2808 Milam St., Suite F, Midtown
Photo: Khai Hoan T./Yelp
Siu Lap City is a new Chinese spot, offering barbecue and more.
This Chinese barbecue spot offers platters that will satisfy carnivores. Expect to find roasted pork, duck, shrimp, chicken wings and more paired with rice and greens.
The new spot is already generating a local fan base, with a four-star rating out of 20 Yelp reviews thus far.
Esteban S., who reviewed it on Dec. 18, wrote, "If it's your first time coming out here, you won't be disappointed. I highly recommend the barbecue pork and duck. For the price and quality of food you're getting, there's no better place."
Justin A. added, "Although I only got the roasted pork because they were out of everything else, one bite of the crunchy pork skin and the soft tender juicy pork was amazing. It reminded me of my memories when I visited Asia and ate these foods when I was little."
Hungry? Stop in and try it out: Siu Lap City is open from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
True REST Float Spa
5190 Buffalo Speedway, Upper Kirby
Photo: kiran m./Yelp
True REST Float Spa is a float spa and oxygen bar.
With nearly 40 locations across the country, True REST Float Spa offers float therapy sessions designed to relieve stress, tension and pain, according to its website.
With 4.5 stars out of three Yelp reviews, it seems the new spa is proving popular with locals.
Melissa S., who reviewed it on Dec. 22, said, "I highly recommend this place. It is very clean and relaxing. The staff is friendly and I enjoyed the experience. I would very much like to return."
Bianca C. noted, "The spa is located in a bustling shopping center, but, once you walk in, it's so serene in there."
It's open by appointment only from 4-10 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday.
H-E-B
5106 Bissonnet St.
Photo: Phillip B./Yelp
H-E-B is a new grocery store. This grocery chain operates 343 locations in Texas and 62 in Mexico, according to Dallas Morning News.
At H-E-B, shoppers can expect to find a scratch bakery, tortilleria, deli, flower shop, in-house coffee shop, meat market, produce, seafood and more. This is the chain's first multi-story location in Houston.
It's off to a strong start with four stars out of 32 Yelp reviews.
Yelper Aime T., who reviewed it on Oct. 7, said, "H-E-B is my go-to grocer, especially when I'm too lazy to price shop. For the most part, the in-season items are fresh. I don't get the sense that they get a lot of GMO fruits and vegetables."
Wendy W. noted, "H-E-B has finally opened its new Bellaire grocery store. This is their first mega multi-leveled grocery store in the Houston area. There is plenty of garage parking--over 300 spots--plus two escalators and cart escalators. Find all your grocery shopping needs here."
The new store is open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.