Get pampered at 3 new Houston nail salons

Ritual Pedispa
3464 Ella Blvd., Oak Forest
Photo: Ritual Pedispa/Yelp
Ritual Pedispa specializes in manicures and pedicures, offering packages that include massages, activated black charcoal scrubs, exfoliation and more. No acrylic nail services are available, with the focus on relaxation, including herb and essential oil-based treatments.
Options include the Sweet Nothings pedicure for those on the go and the Smooth manicure, which includes a rich moisture paraffin wax. (See the list of services on the salon's Facebook page.)
Ritual Pedispa's current Yelp rating of five stars out of 20 reviews indicates positive feedback from clientele.
Viviana B., who reviewed it on Aug. 2, said, "I had never been to a salon that gave me the service and quality of Ritual. ... The experience was amazing and relaxing. The attention you get is unbelievable; details are very important to the staff!"
Yelper Mikayla D. added, "First impressions are everything, and I will definitely be making this my regular nail place. This place is so cute! Staff is very friendly and really took their time. Loved every part of this experience!"
Ritual Pedispa is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Christina's Nails
3823 H-1 Synott, West Oaks
Photo: Kendra Lyn E./Yelp
Looking for colorful and intricate nail designs? Christina's Nails has you covered. The new salon offers full nail sets, customized nail art and waxing and eyelash services.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp, reviewers praise the salon's complimentary drinks, clean environment and friendly service.
Yelper Nicole F., who visited the salon on Aug. 11, wrote, "Went there for the first time and had a lovely experience. Keven patiently removed my full set from another place safely and efficiently. He listened to what I wanted my next full set to be and did exactly what I wanted."
Maggie H. noted, "Everyone here is so friendly, they even had food and amazing drinks for the customers. And my nails look amazing! I showed them a picture and they mastered it."
Christina's Nails is open from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Sweet Moment Nail & Pedi Spa
5821 Kirby Drive, University Place
Photo: Mari G./Yelp
Sweet Moment Nail & Pedi Spa provides nail, waxing and skin care services. Eyelash extensions, hand and foot reflexology and facials are also available.
For nails, options include polish application, nail art, shellac manicures and pedicures, artificial nail sets and more. Try the Ultimate Aloe Vera Jelly pedicure, which features a warm bath of rose petals with oils and a shoulder massage.
For men, there's the Gentlemen's Manicure -- a clean polish look that includes a light hand massage, nail trimming and cuticle cleaning. (See the full list of services here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 56 reviews on Yelp, Sweet Moment Nail & Pedi Spa is off to a strong start.
Yelper Christina M., who reviewed it on Aug. 5, wrote, "I booked the Milk & Honey pedicure and loved the whole experience. Clean, beautiful environment. Complimentary beverages. My nail tech was very accommodating to things like massage pressure and temperatures for spa treatments."
Yelper Michelle U. wrote, "Overall, this is a great place to come relax and treat yourself. They don't skimp out on their services. The basic pedi here was even better than high-end pedis I've had at other places. Great color selection and even better customer service!"
Sweet Moment Nail & Pedi Spa is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.