Website will pay you $3K a month to smoke marijuana

If you consider yourself a weed connoisseur, one company says they may have a job for you.

American Marijuana is a medical marijuana online magazine that provides research on cannabis products and is looking to pay someone $3,000 a month to review marijuana.

The company is looking for someone to receive and critique a box containing different products every month.

The products can range from weed, vapes, edibles and CBD oils.

To qualify, you have to live somewhere in the U.S. or Canada where medical marijuana is legal.

The candidate must also critique the cannabis on camera and post blogs about the products.

To learn more or to apply, visit their website.
