medical marijuana

Get paid $3,000 a month to smoke weed

If you consider yourself a weed connoisseur, one company says they may have a job for you.

American Marijuana is a medical marijuana online magazine that provides research on cannabis products and is looking to pay someone $3,000 a month to review marijuana.

RELATED: DEA looking for contractors to burn 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour in Houston

The company is looking for someone to receive and critique a box containing different products every month.

The products can range from weed, vapes, edibles and CBD oils.

To qualify, you have to live somewhere in the U.S. or Canada where medical marijuana is legal.

SEE MORE: Texas CBD businesses booming as industry continues to evolve

The candidate must also critique the cannabis on camera and post blogs about the products.

To learn more or to apply, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmarijuanau.s. & worldmedical marijuanajobs
MEDICAL MARIJUANA
Travelers can now bring some CBD products on planes
Veterinarians might start giving pets medical marijuana
Beekeeper creates CBD-infused honey products for sick father
CBD: What to know about cannibidiol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robbery suspect shot dead with own gun by homeowner
Armored car heist suspect killed by guard was from Houston
HISD teachers file lawsuit to stop takeover of school board
TSU law school tied to admissions 'improprieties': sources
This Houston-area city is the fastest growing in the country
Stray with nose growth named Rudi the Red-Nosed Chihuahua
5-year-old's adorable letter to ABC13's Tom Koch
Show More
Teen dies after Halloween night road rage shooting
What we know about In-N-Out burger opening in Houston area
Here's why Seabrook has been named best place to live in Texas
Fog possible Wednesday morning as rain chances return
Bring all your Pinterest dreams to life at this craft studio
More TOP STORIES News