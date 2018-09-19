Get jewelry and more at Sharpstown's new Pearlings Designer Collection

A new jewelry store, offering bridal sets, accessories and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition to Sharpstown, called Pearlings Designer Collection, is located at 6638 Southwest Freeway.
The store features a wide selection of fine jewelry, including rings, bracelets, necklaces, bangles, earrings and sets. In addition, it has accessories like purses, wallets and clutches.
Pearlings Designer Collection has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Ivana M., who reviewed the new store on Sept. 13, wrote, "They have such an amazing selection of jewelry and the best customer service! Worth every penny!"
Yelper Sahar M. added, "Fantastic collection for jewelry. Amazing customer service and refreshingly professional. Abbas is fantastic, knows his jewelry and helps you choose the exact item you need without any pressure to purchase."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Pearlings Designer Collection is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
