Galveston cafe was once under 9.5 feet of water during Ike

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For most visitors, the biggest draws to Galveston are the beaches for some fun in the sun, along with a visit to the historic The Strand District.
But there's a whole lot more to discover when you're experiencing "island time." A few blocks north of The Strand, you'll find Postoffice Street.
Amid the art galleries and restaurants, you'll find steaming hot coffee and good, local conversation.
"It's kind of like, 'Where do you want to meet?' 'I don't know, let's go to MOD,'" cafe enthusiast Patty Talley told us.
Holly Hopkins bought MOD Coffeehouse back in 2009, just after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ike. If you look closely, you can still see the water-line around the coffee shop.
"It was about nine and a half feet of water, so that everything had to be rebuilt from the ground up. This is the coffeehouse that the community built then, and then they rebuilt after Harvey," Hopkins said.
Inside, you'll find tables that were built out of wood from homes destroyed by Ike. Customers came together to build some of the furniture and art you see inside. The rest of the décor, well, even Holly isn't sure where it came from. Customers drop off gifts all the time!
"Our mission here is really very simple. We want to help people have a better day. You never know what somebody is going to walk through the door with and small things can make a really big difference," Hopkins said.
It's those small things that build a community.
