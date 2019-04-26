HTX

From oil and gas, to opening a shop 'On A Whim'

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- After being laid off multiple times from the oil and gas field, Jamie Jourgensen decided to embark on a new challenge and become a business owner.

For years, Jourgensen wanted to open up a shop in Old Town Spring.

"It happened. We did not plan it. We just decided to do it on a whim," said Jourgensen, who fittingly named the shop to match the situation: On A Whim.

The goal of opening a shop would have never happened without the help of her mother, Suzanne Stroh.

"We click together. We work together in ordering, decorating and everything. It is good. It has strengthened our relationship," said Stroh.

On A Whim provides a wide variety of products, from shoes to specialty foods.

Check out On A Whim's latest wares at its Facebook site.

