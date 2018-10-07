FREE CAR WASHES: Quick Quack Car Wash to open in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas --A new location of Quick Quack Car Wash will open Oct. 10 at 9144 Fry Road, Cypress. The business will celebrate with a grand opening that will include 10 days of free car washes from Oct. 10 through Oct. 19. Each car wash includes a wax, triple foam polish, wheel brightening, tire shine, undercarriage wash and rain repellent application.
A pre-grand opening fundraiser is set for Oct. 8, during which the company will match customer donations to benefit Cypress resident and mother of three Karen Martinez, who is battling a brain tumor. Funds raised will help Martinez pay medical bills as she prepares for an upcoming surgery, according to a press release from Quick Quack.
The car wash will be open daily from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information, go to the Quick Quack Car Wash website.
