James R. Cavender, founder of Cavender's western shop, dead at 87

James R. Cavender has died in east Texas at the age of 87. (KTRK)

TYLER, Texas (KTRK) --
The founder of Cavender's Boot City western wear retail chain has died in east Texas.

James R. Cavender founded the company in Tyler in 1965 to outfit everyone from the ranch hand to the socialite to people seeking something to wear to the rodeo.

The company says it is heartbroken by Cavender's passing, but honored of the heritage he leaves behind as a business leader.

He grew the company from one store to more than 65 in eight states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Colorado and New Mexico.

James Cavender was 87 years old.

