abc13 plus

Former med student now 'operates' on coffee with own Missouri City cafe

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Frederick Ouano used coffee as fuel to stay awake from long study nights while in medical school.

He went to med school because everyone in his family is either a nurse or a doctor. His heart, though, was just not in it.

"My dream was always to have my own restaurant or coffee shop, and I was working towards that goal," explained Ouano.

He decided to go all in on his dream after working at a law firm for 14 years as a marketing and branding manager.

He used the knowledge from his law firm role to open Bean Here Coffee in Missouri City. He has not looked back since.

"It is very rewarding to be able to see smiling faces in the coffee shop. Most of the time, people come in early in the morning and they look sad. We give them their coffee, and boom, all of a sudden their faces light up," said Ouano.

Bean Here Coffee is located at 4340 Sienna Parkway, Suite 102. You can check out what Bean Here has to offer through its website.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through the ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmissouri cityabc13 plus missouri citycafesabc13 pluscoffee
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS
Daughter's health scare motivates mom into opening bistro
Here are some facts about Missouri City, Texas.
Top 6 spots to eat in Missouri City
Travis Scott and other celebrities with ties to Missouri City
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer shot and suspect killed in Houston's south side
31 Greenpeace protesters charged with felony
Texas lawmaker on 'AR' tweet to Beto: It was not a threat
Teen charged with bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
Flames rip through church roof in Texas City
Street closures scheduled ahead of Galveston horseback protest
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Show More
Man's body found rolled up in carpet outside Starbucks
Daughter's health scare motivates mom into opening bistro
Concerts you can see for less than $25
Brothers accused in illegal THC vape cartridge scheme
Boy killed on sidewalk had just started taking bus by himself: Family says
More TOP STORIES News