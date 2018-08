EMBED >More News Videos ABC13's Steve Campion reports hundreds of workers were "blindsided" with news of Bay Area Regional Medical Center's bankruptcy.

A class action lawsuit has been filed after the sudden closing of the Bay Area Regional Medical Center in Webster.The hospital and Medistar are being sued by former employees.The lawsuit claims the companies violated a labor law by not giving employees a 60-day notice that the hospital was closing.Last week, the company filed for bankruptcy and shut down the hospital without warning to 700 employees.