gender identity

Always redesigning packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers

Always sanitary products will be taking a symbol off of its packaging to be inclusive of transgender and non-binary customers.

The brand's parent company Procter and Gamble announced it will redesign its pad products by removing the Venus symbol which has historically represented the female sex.

Transgender activists have publicly urged the company to take off the symbol of gender arguing that not all people who menstruate are women and that not all women menstruate.

Procter & Gamble has not said when the design change will happen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstransgenderbusinessgender identitywomen's health
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GENDER IDENTITY
Mattel launching new gender-inclusive doll line
Sam Smith announces new pronouns of 'they' and 'them'
Berkeley manholes will now be called 'maintenance holes'
Alvin ISD lifts ban on boys wearing makeup
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting victim snaps photo of suspects before dying
Break-in reported at Tony Buzbee's campaign HQ
Cafeteria worker charged in crash that critically injured student
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
Have faith, Astros fans: Church sign hits home run everywhere
Big name hire: Tab Ramos to become Dynamo head coach, sources say
Down about the Astros? Don't worry, we're still Clutch City
Show More
Teens nearly crushed by tree that crashed into their home
Cold front coming brings potential street flooding threat
CVS wants to deliver your medications by drone
Simone Biles' first pitch at World Series has us flipping out
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
More TOP STORIES News