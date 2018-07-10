BUSINESS

Farewell, Pillsbury Doughboy: Smucker's selling off baking business

Smucker's is saying goodbye to the Pillsbury Doughboy

The days of the Pillsbury Doughboy releasing a joyous "hoo-hoo" when he's poked are coming to an end.

Smucker's announced it's parting ways with Pillsbury, selling most of its U.S. baking businesses to a private company for nearly $400 million.

The CEO of Smucker's says the decision will allow the company to focus more on pet foods and snacks.

This deal is only the latest within the food industry as consumers continue to push for healthier options.
