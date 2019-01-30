Explore the 4 newest businesses to launch in Houston

LA Fitness
Photo: la fitness/Yelp
A Spring Branch newcomer, LA Fitness is a gym and personal training and yoga spot that's located at 2740 Gessner Road.
This national chain has 14 Houston-area locations. LA Fitness offers group fitness classes (Zumba, yoga, power circuit), a swimming pool, weight machines, cardio machines, free weights and personal training.
It's getting solid feedback so far, with a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Sajeev M., who reviewed it on Jan. 24, said, "Brand new facility, open and bright with plenty of machines and a good area for free weights. There's even a nice lounge-like area for watching TV. Locker facilities are very open and clean. Staff is pretty nice too and they seem to be managing everyone well."
Intrigued? It's open from 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Photo: david c. /Yelp
A newcomer to Clear Lake, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is a spot to score fast food chicken and more that's located at 1640 Bay Area Blvd.
This fast food franchise serves chicken fingers and fries and has many locations across Houston. On the menu, try the Box Combo, with four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, Cane's sauce, coleslaw and a 22 oz. drink. (Here's the full menu.)
It's getting positive feedback so far, with four stars out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper David C. wrote, "The chicken always seems to come out piping hot and made fresh to order here. And don't get me started on Cane's sauce! I live for Cane's sauce, so paying a couple cents extra is always worth getting extra sauce."
Hungry? The new eatery is open from 10 a.m.-midnight daily.
Sky Park Kids Trampoline Park
Photo: Tiffany-Machelle P./Yelp
Sky Park Kids Trampoline Park is a trampoline park that opened recently at 9610 Jenson Drive in Eastex - Jensen Area.
This kid's spot has trampolines on one half of the facility and a soft surface playground (toddler area) on the other. Parents can pay by the hour or purchase a day pass. All kids must have a waiver signed by a guardian and they must wear grip socks.
With 4.5 stars out of three Yelp reviews, it's getting positive attention from visitors.
Nicole W. wrote, "If you have multiple kids (all under 16) of various ages, this is a great price and location for a several hour activity."
Stop in and check it out with your kids: it's open from noon-8 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.
Shawarma Stop
Photo: mike k. /Yelp
New to 1411 Westhimer Road in Montrose is Shawarma Stop, a food truck and Mediterranean spot.
This food truck serves hummus, tabbouleh, kebabs and, of course, shawarma. Yelpers recommend the chicken and beef shawarma plate with rice.
It's off to a good start with local diners, having earned 4.5 stars out of three Yelp reviews.
Kaan A. wrote, "I have been here a few times so far and I loved their kofta and shawarma. The sauce in the sandwiches is magical."
Check it out the next time you're hungry: Shawarma Stop is open from 1 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and from 1 p.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.