Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it

There's nothing like a global pandemic mixed with natural disasters to encourage a little extra preparedness. And if 2020 has taught Houstonians anything, it's to expect the unexpected.
One of the few things you can control during these uncertain times is your own level of personal preparedness - particularly when it comes to food storage.
The good news is that most Houstonians understand the importance of food storage - but that's also the bad news. Due to recent events, more and more people are trying to get their hands on emergency food supplies, which has put a strain on the food storage industry.
Since these products are in high demand, most companies are charging more for a limited selection, which you probably won't receive for several weeks at best. But it's still possible to find high-quality, affordable food storage - if you know where to go.
While others may be raising their prices, Be Prepared Food Storage is cutting theirs and offering a full range of ready-to-ship inventory.
Options for every meal
Should you find yourself in an emergency situation, you most likely won't be craving pasta for breakfast. Be Prepared Food Storage offers options for every meal: breakfast, lunch, dinner, nutritious snacks, and even drinks. Their freeze-dried foods are perfect for long term food storage, but you don't have to stop there. Whether you intend to use these products for emergency food preparedness, backpacking or camping and even everyday cooking, these foods are a great option for your needs.
Variety of options
Food storage is not one-size-fits-all. With the luxury of being able to plan ahead, Ready.gov recommends choosing foods your family will actually enjoy eating - including comfort food. (You're in an emergency, after all.)
Thankfully, Be Prepared Food Storage has something for everyone. Your picky toddler will appreciate the freeze-dried apples, pancakes, and mac and cheese while you're chowing down on Gourmet Wisconsin Cheddar and Pasta.
Products with a long shelf life
One of the benefits of stocking up on the emergency essentials is that you don't have to do it very often - provided you choose products with a long shelf life. Most Be Prepared Food Storage products have a 15-year lifespan. Every time you eat one of these meals, you are eating healthy, delicious and cost-effective food that's as nutritious 15 years from now as it is today.
Bundles and clearance items
If you're new to long-term emergency food storage, you might feel a sense of sticker shock when you first see the prices. Many companies charge a premium for long-term, shelf-stable food storage. However, Be Prepared Food Storage makes emergency preparedness as affordable as possible by listing products 50% off the retail price. Taking advantage of their bundles and clearance items is another way to save money while you make preparations for the future. A good place to start is the Beginner Full Meal Bundle, which offers 100 servings for $99.
If you want to ensure peace of mind for a full year, grab a Best 1 Year Food Supply Bundle. Due to current global circumstances, this bundle is 63% off for a short time only. Discounts are also currently available for 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month food bundles. All other products are marked down 20% to 60%.
High demand items in stock
Aside from a wide variety of foods, Be Prepared Food Storage also has the basic, high demand items everyone is looking for. The current inventory includes large quantities of powered milk, eggs, and other emergency staples that are hard to find.
Free shipping over $100
Not only are these items in stock and ready to ship within one to three days, but there's currently free shipping on orders over $100. At a time when most people are homebound, take advantage of this opportunity to stock up on all the items you need - delivered right to your door.
Order online now
This wide range of emergency food supplies will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to stock up before it's all gone. Order now to get 50% off and your order will ship within the week.
For more information as well as access to a full list of available products, visit the Be Prepared Food Storage website.
