Eats and exercise: 4 new businesses to check out in Uptown Houston

ChocolatZeina
6100 Westheimer Road, Suite 136
Photo: Amy B./Yelp
ChocolatZeina is a dessert shop that offers chocolates, crepes, ice cream, coffee, milkshakes, puddings and more.
Look for menu options like the Triple Choco Crepe, the Honey Waffle stack, the Oreo milkshake and the Snickers pudding. It also has beverages like hot chocolate, Turkish coffee, Arabic coffee and more.
With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the new spot has already made a good impression.
Yelper Jad S., who was the first to review ChocolatZeina, wrote, "Chocolate is very tasty and the crepe isn't lacking! Very generous portions! Owners are nice and welcoming and you will always find them there to serve you personally!"
Cynthia F. added, "Wonderful chocolate, crepes and waffles with delicious coffee! Staff was helpful and friendly. The prices are reasonable and portions are big."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. ChocolatZeina is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Breathe Moore Training
1703 Post Oak Blvd., Suite D
Photo: Breathe Moore Training/Yelp
Breathe Moore Training is a gym and personal training spot. Trainers develop personalized, 30-minute workouts to help clients achieve their fitness goals, the business explains on its website.
Its amenities include towel service, phone charging stations in the locker room, a line of supplements, workout apparel and more. (Learn more or request a training session here.)
It's still early days for Breathe Moore Training, which has a five-star rating based on one Yelp review.
Yelper S T., who reviewed the gym on Aug. 8, wrote, "This place is phenomenal. It is incredibly well-designed. Even more important, Tony is a great trainer and all around good human. He makes you want to work hard, and has real conversations with you the whole time. The 30 minutes goes by in no time, and makes you want to go right back for more."
Breathe Moore Training is open from 5 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
MOD Pizza
5174 Richmond Ave.
Photo: MOD Pizza/Yelp
MOD Pizza has opened a new Houston location offering individually sized, customizable pizzas that are baked up in minutes. The chain, which has outposts throughout the U.S., also has premade options and salads.
Try pizzas like the Jasper (mozzarella, mushrooms, spicy Italian sausage and red sauce), the Dillon James (mozzarella, asiago, chopped basil, garlic, sliced tomatoes and red sauce) and the Dominic (white sauce, asiago, chopped basil, red onion, sliced tomatoes and mild sausage). (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are generally positive about MOD Pizza, which currently holds four stars out of 48 reviews on the site.
Jennifer T., who was among the first to review it on June 14, said, "It's very customizable. I did their individual thin-crust pizza. You go down the line and load it up with whatever you want. I got to put everything I like into a pie. They fired up my pizza and it was ready in 10 minutes!"
Yelper Carolyn C. noted, "A delicious thin-crust pizza made to order with your choice of toppings, including an option for dairy-free cheese for those who are vegan or lactose intolerant. Very friendly and fast service, and staff were very welcoming and willing to answer questions from new customers."
MOD Pizza is open from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Bloom & Bee
1600 W. Loop South
Photo: Bloom & Bee/Yelp
Bloom & Bee inside the Post Oak Hotel features locally inspired French cuisine. It's open from breakfast through dinner.
Entrees include red snapper with a brown butter balsamic emulsion, pan-seared salmon with beluga lentils and quinoa, and Maine lobster with hand-rolled potato gnocchi.
Round out your meal with the baked Alaska (dried meringue, vanilla bean and elderflower ice cream and raspberry rose gel) or the strawberry shortcake with lemon poundcake. (View full menu here.)
Yelpers are still warming up to Bloom & Bee, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 80 reviews on the site.
Alexsandra N., who visited it on Aug. 4, said, "What a wonderful, whimsical place to eat. The vibrant colors and floral settings caught my eye as soon as I walked in. The service was great. We had an issue with a drink and the waiter had it fixed quickly and without making it a thing. Came with a group of girlfriends and everyone's dishes looked so fresh and had a nice presentation."
Catherine K. noted, "This place is absolutely gorgeous! On a different note, every single thing we ordered came out super cute, but desperately lacked flavor and was overpriced. The service was mediocre, but they tried."
Bloom & Bee is open from 6:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.