Eat, drink, shop: Check out 5 new businesses to debut in The Heights

Heights Eye Care
718 W. 18th St., Suite I
PHOTO: J T./YELP
Heights Eye Care is a new eye care center where you can get your eyes checked out and shop for a new pair of frames.
Its services include eye exams, screenings for eye degeneration, fittings for contact lenses and glasses and frame adjustments and repairs. It also carries designer frames if you're shopping for your next pair of glasses.
Heights Eye Care's current Yelp rating of five stars out of four reviews indicates positive feedback from customers.
Mike P., who reviewed it on June 29, wrote, "Dr. Tran and her staff are amazing! They helped me with my eye exam which was a breeze and helped pick out the perfect glasses and sunglasses. The office is very clean and the staff is attentive/knowledgeable. They've got a great selection of quality glasses."
Chase E. added, "The service was top notch and I feel like my prescription has really been 'dialed in' as I'm seeing better than ever. The staff was helpful getting my insurance info and they were right on time with the appointment I had scheduled."
Swing on by to take a look for yourself: Heights Eye Care is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Ready Room
2626 White Oak Drive
Photo: Ken S./Yelp
Ready Room is a new bar with an old-school vibe. According to CultureMap Houston, it was opened by restaurateur Ken Bridge, who also owns Ritual, Lola and Republic Diner + Noodle Bar.
The new bar is meant to evoke the jazz and blues dive bars from Bridge's youth. To this end, it has plenty of liquor and plays host to live music performances on Fridays and Saturdays.
Ready Room is off to a strong start with a Yelp rating of five stars out of three reviews.
Yelper Roopa N. wrote, "Beautiful, casual, cool vibe. Pretty chandeliers give mood lighting to the full bar. Well-priced killer cocktails -- there's some serious mixology going on behind the counter. If you appreciate craft cocktails and pretty glassware, this is the place for you."
Josie K. added, "They've brought an old jazz bar back to life. The tiled ceilings, wooden walls and jazz filling your ears transports you back in time. The cocktails are everything you could ever ask for."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ready Room is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Bungalow Heights
1919 Beall St.
Photo: Stephanie C./Yelp
Bungalow Heights is a gastropub with a large outdoor patio that serves American and Southern fare. Its menu is occupied with wings, salads, burgers and sandwiches, as well as a selection of platters.
Notable dishes include the chicken pot pie (chicken and seasonal veggies in a sauce and baked in a cobbler crust), the waffle nachos (your choice of pulled pork, fajita steak or chicken on top of waffle fries and topped with black beans, shredded cheese, queso, sour cream and pico de gallo) and the Boss burger (with Guinness Stout caramelized onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on sourdough). (See its full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 31 reviews, Bungalow Heights is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Jessica B., who reviewed it on June 6, wrote, "It wasn't crowded, but we had attentive service and were happy to see how large the interior is. Nice selection of drinks, my cocktails and salad were good and the lemon pepper wings were fabulous."
Yelper Andrea H. wrote, "The decor is very cool inside, but the food was a disappointment. The chicken wings were dry and they just squirted barbecue sauce on top. They didn't taste fresh either. We also ordered the fried green tomatoes; the breading was thick and fell off the tomatoes.
Bungalow Heights is open from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday-Sunday.
The Whimsy Artisan Boutique
1802 Yale St., Unit E
Photo: The Whimsy Artisan Boutique/Yelp
The Whimsy Artisan Boutique is a new shop that sells art and handcrafted artisan goods.
It partners with local artists and artisans to stock its store. You can check out some of its current items for sale at its site.
The Whimsy Artisan Boutique has one review on Yelp, which gives it five stars.
Yelper Reza B. wrote, "Very awesome place. My wife likes to buy her soaps there and I love some of their artwork."
The Whimsy Artisan Boutique is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Will Leather Goods
645 Heights Blvd., Suite 2C
Photo: Will Leather Goods/Yelp
Will Leather Goods is a store featuring leather goods and accessories. With locations in multiple states, this is the company's first shop in Houston.
Among its leather goods are wallets, billfolds, backpacks, bags, belts and more. You can also have your new leather item embossed.
With just one review on Yelp, Will Leather Goods has a current rating of five stars.
Yelper Kelsey C. wrote, "Really beautifully curated store. Bought a gift for my husband and got it monogrammed. High quality, good service and lots to choose from"
Will Leather Goods is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
