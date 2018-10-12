HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --There are five mega centers in the Houston area. They are considered to be high capacity driver license offices.
But according to DPS, in 2018, the average wait times at all five have been upwards of 40 minutes, and that does not include the time spent in line outside the building.
- Houston North Mega Center- 41 min. wait
- Houston Southeast Mega Center**- 55 min. wait
- Spring Mega Center-43 min. wait
- Houston Gessner Mega Center** (temporarily closed)- 1 hr. 11 min.
- Rosenberg Mega Center- 49 min. wait
ABC13 producer Keaton Fuch shared a great report from the Texas Sunshine Commission.
It basically says driver license programs have not been administered well at DPS and recommends transferring the program to TxDMV. We'll have to see if that happens.
Also, DPS sent Eyewitness News the following statement:
In an effort to address an ever-growing population and demand for driver license services, DPS will request funding for the following three areas as part of our exceptional items request to the Legislature during the upcoming session that starts on Jan. 1, 2019:
- Reclassifying Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) to License and Permit Specialists, increasing pay from $26,000 to $35,000 annually at the entry-level positions. This better defines the complex duties performed by CSRs with an increased salary that will aid in recruitment and retention efforts
- Fully staffing driver license offices.This would include hiring an additional 182.2 full-time employees (FTEs) for the Houston metroplex and surrounding areas. Of those, 96.5 would be added to the five Houston-area mega centers.
- Adding new DL offices to the most populous areas of the state. In the Houston area, the proposed new mega centers would be in:
Houston/Katy: including 42 workstations, and 95 additional FTEs
Beaumont: including 24 workstations, and 50 additional FTEs
Houston Northeast (East Houston/Humble): including 42 workstations, and 69 additional FTEs
