Houston North Mega Center- 41 min. wait

Houston Southeast Mega Center**- 55 min. wait

Spring Mega Center-43 min. wait

Houston Gessner Mega Center** (temporarily closed)- 1 hr. 11 min.

Rosenberg Mega Center- 49 min. wait

Reclassifying Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) to License and Permit Specialists, increasing pay from $26,000 to $35,000 annually at the entry-level positions. This better defines the complex duties performed by CSRs with an increased salary that will aid in recruitment and retention efforts

Fully staffing driver license offices.This would include hiring an additional 182.2 full-time employees (FTEs) for the Houston metroplex and surrounding areas. Of those, 96.5 would be added to the five Houston-area mega centers.

Adding new DL offices to the most populous areas of the state. In the Houston area, the proposed new mega centers would be in:

There are five mega centers in the Houston area. They are considered to be high capacity driver license offices.But according to DPS, in 2018, the average wait times at all five have been upwards of 40 minutes, and that does not include the time spent in line outside the building.ABC13 producer Keaton Fuch shared a great report from the Texas Sunshine Commission.It basically says driver license programs have not been administered well at DPS and recommends transferring the program to TxDMV. We'll have to see if that happens.