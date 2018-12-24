STORE CLOSING

Double Dave's Pizza gives back to customers before closing

EMBED </>More Videos

Double Dave's Pizza gives back to customers before closing

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Walking into the Double Dave's Pizza Shop, it's easy to see and feel the family atmosphere owner Donna Gregory created.

"Our restaurant is a dying breed, if you think about it, for families. It's hard for families to bring their kids and feel comfortable and let them play and be," said Gregory.

It was a dream for her and her husband to own their own restaurant and in April 2017, that dream finally came to fruition.

"We love to come here. It's fast, it's easy, it's quick and it's always good and we love the people working here," said customer Lana Bedingfield, who proudly brings her grandchildren to the restaurant up to three times a week.

But the owner's dreams were tested shortly after opening shop.

"We were here for seven weeks and the first flood," she explained while holding back tears.

The restaurant took on four and a half inches of rain during the 2016 Memorial Day flood.

They shut down, but their employees rallied and they were back open within several months.

Nearly a year and a half later, Hurricane Harvey poured four and a half feet into the business.

"Harvey really took its toll on us," said Gregory. "It took all of our computers, just everything, our oven. Everything."

Again, they were closed for months, but this time friends, family, community members and church volunteers jumped in.

They cleaned floors, salvaged and sanded benches and rebuilt.

Unfortunately, the business was never covered by flood insurance and incurred debt.

When many of their customers, still out of their home, stopped coming in for pizza, that debt mounted.

"We just, we can't do it anymore. With the debt from the flood, we just can't make all of the bills," said Gregory.

Gregory and her husband were forced to make the tough decision of closing up.

"My heart is definitely hurting a bit," said Gregory's son Trevor, who worked at the restaurant through high school.

"It's sad to see that this place is closing," said manager Tim Miller. "It's hard to come back off things like that. You flood once, you try your best to get everything, then when you flood a second time two years later, it's just a struggle."

Before hugging their last customer goodbye, they decided to have a happier sendoff by giving away meals for free.

"Today is giving back to the community. We never really got to properly thank everyone that came out and helped us," Miller said.

They sold out of their food in just six hours. The final customers walking out around 5 p.m.

Gregory says she will spend some time decompressing with family and traveling, and is not counting out a comeback in the restaurant industry.

A customer established a GoFundMe account for the owners to help them pay off bills after the closure.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessstore closingrestaurantpizzahurricane harveyfloodinginsurancegofundmeSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORE CLOSING
Randalls to close and sell location to Hispanic chain
Taco Cabana closes 9 restaurants in Texas
Closing Randalls stores can mean big holiday savings
Former Toys 'R' Us workers to get $20 million hardship fund
More store closing
BUSINESS
Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of raw ground turkey
Randalls to close and sell location to Hispanic chain
Explore the 4 freshest new businesses to debut in Houston | Hoodline
Rock 'n' roll barbershop announces opening date
More Business
Top Stories
Father badly burned trying to save 10-year-old from fire
Kevin Spacey releases video amid felony sex assault charge
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Officer left with burns over 50 percent of body after crash
Toys collected at boy's funeral handed out for Christmas
68-year-old man dies trying to put out kitchen fire
Immigration activists project 'Jesus was a migrant' onto churches
Rescuer helps save two officers from burning car
Show More
Families of officers injured in suspected DWI crashes speak out
Rockets officially sign free agent guard Austin Rivers
Robber holds knife to pregnant woman outside Walmart: police
3 officer-involved DWI wrecks happened in Houston last night
UH football head coach's future in doubt after historic loss
More News