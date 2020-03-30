Dollar General offers 10 percent discount for first responders, National Guardsmen, medical workers during COVID-19 pandemic

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. -- Dollar General has announced a discount for first responders, activated National Guardsmen and medical personnel during the coronavirus pandemic.
Those who qualify include physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, firefighters and Guardsmen. Customers can show their badge or ID to receive the discount. The 10 percent discount begins on Monday and goes through April 30 with the possibility for extending the offer depending on the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.
The discount is not valid toward the purchase of gift cards, all phone cards, prepaid Visa cards, prepaid wireless handsets, lottery tickets, Rug Doctor rentals, tobacco and alcoholic beverages.
"At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO, in a written statement. "To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals' tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount."
Dollar General previously announced it is hiring up to 50,000 new employees by the end of April.
Dollar General falls under an essential business during North Carolina's stay-at-home order since it sells groceries and medicine.
