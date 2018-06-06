HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're an entrepreneur with a startup business, you can win up to $10,000 in help from the City of Houston.
So what defines a "startup?" Well, you have to have either a developed business idea or a business for less than one year that's made less than $10,000.
It's all part of the Sixth Annual "Liftoff Houston Business Plan Competition." The workshops and presentations take place over a five-month period.
Participants will learn everything from how to write a business plan, to how to get access to capital. At the end of that time, three awards for $10,000 will be given out.
You must live within the Houston city limits, and your business must operate within city limits, too.
