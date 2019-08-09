Business

Dior selling $150 reusable straw set, $600 candle for home

A French fashion house is here to save the day when it comes to straws and your drinks!

Dior is saving the environment one $25 reusable straw at a time!

A set of six-- as sold online-- is $150.

The pack comes with six glass---yes, glass, straws-- three of which are gold!

And if straws are not your thing, maybe Dior's $600 candle will be.

It's six by six inches and is advertised online for making beige less boring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessenvironmentbusinessconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man armed with AR-15 kills 2 in rush hour traffic: police
Families on edge after 2 killed in Houston freeway shooting
Siblings overcome by waves while swimming in La Porte: Sheriff
Man with shotgun sparks scare at Baybrook Mall: police
Ambulance delayed to emergency after train blocks intersection
New lead in murder of woman at Tomball garage sale
Texans comeback effort falls short in 28-26 loss to Packers
Show More
Vodka made in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone coming soon
Critical momentum up for grabs in Iowa for presidential hopefuls
Texas' last known Pearl Harbor survivor dead at 96
Players' Weekend: Astros to wear nickname jerseys in late August
Jury acquits ex-Harris County deputy in killing of unarmed man
More TOP STORIES News