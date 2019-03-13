business

Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling rifles, ammunition in 125 stores

The retailer's CEO made the announcement Wednesday, saying it will pull hunting gear from 125 stores.

FRESNO, California -- Dick's Sporting Goods is going to stop selling guns in some of its stores.

The retailer's CEO made the announcement Wednesday, saying it will pull hunting gear from 125 stores.

Those plans are expected to begin in August.

The company says it will replace the firearms with other sporting goods.

The move comes after the company announced it would ban sales of assault-style weapons after it was revealed the school shooter in Parkland, Florida, bought a gun from a Dick's location.

The company also stopped sales of high-capacity magazines and guns, to anyone under 21 years of age.

It's not yet known what locations in Texas will be affected.
