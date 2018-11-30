BUSINESS

CVS expands to cater to Hispanic community with CVS Pharmacy Y Mas stores

There are four CVS Pharmacy Y Mas stores in the Houston area - one on each side of town.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
CVS is offering a new shopping experience in the Houston area with stores that cater to the Hispanic community.

There are four CVS Pharmacy Y Mas stores in the Houston area, one on each side of town.

ABC13's Stretch Your Dollar reporter Chelsey Hernandez stopped by the one off the Eastex Freeway. She said she found signs in both Spanish and English and bilingual employees to help you.



Chelsey found El Mexicano crackers and cookies, Fiesta spices ranging in price from $.69 to $3 and Jarritos soft drinks for $.99.

They also sell items like cough drops and facial wipes in the beauty section, that you would also find at Fiesta or another big box Hispanic store.

CVS Pharmacy Y Mas locations:

  1. 10222 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77029
  2. 3401 Tidwell Rd, Houston, TX 77093
  3. 12601 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77086
  4. 2266 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030


SEE ALSO: New El Rancho Supermercado can help you feed your family for under $20

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez takes us inside El Rancho Supermercado.

