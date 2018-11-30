10222 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77029 3401 Tidwell Rd, Houston, TX 77093 12601 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77086 2266 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030

CVS is offering a new shopping experience in the Houston area with stores that cater to the Hispanic community.There are four CVS Pharmacy Y Mas stores in the Houston area, one on each side of town.ABC13's Stretch Your Dollar reporter Chelsey Hernandez stopped by the one off the Eastex Freeway. She said she found signs in both Spanish and English and bilingual employees to help you.Chelsey found El Mexicano crackers and cookies, Fiesta spices ranging in price from $.69 to $3 and Jarritos soft drinks for $.99.They also sell items like cough drops and facial wipes in the beauty section, that you would also find at Fiesta or another big box Hispanic store.CVS Pharmacy Y Mas locations: