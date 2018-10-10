BUSINESS

Check out these 4 new Upper Kirby businesses

Photo: Spicy Girl/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to explore the newest restaurant and retail additions to Upper Kirby? From a Chinese eatery to a scuba diving school, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to arrive in this area of Houston.

Spicy Girl


3285 Southwest Freeway
Photo: Ling W./Yelp

Sichuan restaurant Spicy Girl recently opened its doors and is serving up noodle dishes, seafood and more. This is its second location; the original is in Midtown.

On the menu, you'll find options like dumplings, fried squid, peppercorn chicken, smoked duck, mango chicken in garlic sauce, Sichuan-style shrimp and more.

Thirsty? Pair your meal with bubble tea like the peach oolong or classic milk. Smoothies and desserts such as cheesecake and mochi are also on offer.

The new restaurant has made a positive impression thus far, boasting a four-star rating on Yelp out of 44 reviews.

Yelper Allie N., who reviewed it on Sept. 1, said, "I got the chicken with eggplant and it was spicy and flavorful. The portion was so big that I took home half! They also have a milk tea menu for those that like those drinks."

Mar A. noted, "Great food and really good mango milk tea! Customer service was good as well. Good lunch place."

Head on over to check it out: Spicy Girl is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Fusion Eats


9 Greenway Plaza
Photo: Fusion Eats/Yelp
Fusion Eats is a taqueria that serves both breakfast and dinner options, which include tacos, nachos, quesadillas and more, some of which have Asian and Middle Eastern flavors.

On the menu, you'll find taco options like the BBQ Berkshire Pork with roasted corn salsa, grilled onions and black beans; the Agedashi Tofu with spicy peanut sauce and napa cabbage; and the Falafel with hummus, grape tomatoes, Persian cucumber and tahini on grilled naan. (See the full menu here.)

Fusion Eats currently holds four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Anthony C., who reviewed it on Sept. 20, wrote, "Hands down the most impressive and tasty fusion taco in Houston ... The corn tortillas are freshly made, soft and yet still sturdy enough to hold all their ingredients. As for the ingredients: delicious."

Liza M. noted, "This place has quick and kind service, as well as an amazing indoor and outdoor atmosphere (they even have some fun outdoor games!)."

Fusion Eats is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Saturday.)

Lagree HTX


2630 Richmond Ave.
Photo: Allison S./Yelp

Lagree HTX is a fitness studio and personal training spot. The studio focuses on the Lagree Method, which uses a workout machine called the Megaformer that was patented by fitness visionary Sebastien Lagree.

The workouts combine cardio, strength, endurance and flexibility. Workouts last 45 minutes and there are a maximum of 10 people in each class. According to Lagree HTX's site, you should bring a bottle of water and grip socks to the workout.

Lagree HTX has received five reviews on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Leslie L., who reviewed the new fitness spot on July 19, wrote, "This studio is amazing; the classes are always different and challenging and you will burn all day long. The instructors and the music are so motivating!"

Yelper Allison S. added, "This is such an amazing workout. It is a total body workout where you will burn at least 400-500 calories in class and work all muscle groups. Shaking legs and abs on fire is the norm! Come here prepared to sweat and work hard but have fun!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. While Lagree HTX doesn't have its hours posted online yet, you can check out class times here.

Gulf Coast Scuba


3206 Mercer St.
Photo: Gulf Coast Scuba/Yelp

Gulf Coast Scuba is a scuba diving school that teaches both recreational and technical diving courses, led by a staff of award-wining PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) members.

Its most popular classes, according to its site, include the Open Water Course for beginners; Advanced Open Water, which can increase your depth rating to 100 feet; and Rescue Diver, which teaches techniques to rescue yourself and others.

With a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new scuba diving school is popular with locals.

Peter G., who was the first Yelper to review the business on June 12, wrote, "Was the best class I've taken. I made it my local dive shop. They have everything from beginner courses to very advanced courses. My next step is learning how to cave dive."

Yelper William S. added, "I took my advanced open water with Aiar. He really knows how to get people confident, comfortable and safe underwater."

Head on over to check it out: Gulf Coast Scuba is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineHouston
BUSINESS
Sears stock plunges as it nears possible bankruptcy
FREE CAR WASHES: Quick Quack Car Wash to open in Cypress
New James Avery Jewelry opening in Pasadena
Which Mattress Firm locations are closing in Houston?
More Business
Top Stories
'Monsterous' Hurricane Michael roars into Florida and Georgia
Hurricane Michael: 'Hurricane of the worst kind'
VIDEO: Building collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Man dies after falling in flooded storm drain in Houston
#ChooseKindness campaign aims to stop bullying
Police called on black man babysitting white children
Little girl's slumber party goes viral after this swim strut to the pool
Show More
Daycare bus hits girl near Fort Bend Co. elementary school
Husband being questioned in stabbing death of HISD bus driver
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
SWEET MOMENT: 'Mess' by 3rd-graders leaves custodian in tears
Names of clergy accused of sexual abuse to be released
More News