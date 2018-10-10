Check out these 4 new Upper Kirby businesses

Spicy Girl
3285 Southwest Freeway
Photo: Ling W./Yelp
Sichuan restaurant Spicy Girl recently opened its doors and is serving up noodle dishes, seafood and more. This is its second location; the original is in Midtown.
On the menu, you'll find options like dumplings, fried squid, peppercorn chicken, smoked duck, mango chicken in garlic sauce, Sichuan-style shrimp and more.
Thirsty? Pair your meal with bubble tea like the peach oolong or classic milk. Smoothies and desserts such as cheesecake and mochi are also on offer.
The new restaurant has made a positive impression thus far, boasting a four-star rating on Yelp out of 44 reviews.
Yelper Allie N., who reviewed it on Sept. 1, said, "I got the chicken with eggplant and it was spicy and flavorful. The portion was so big that I took home half! They also have a milk tea menu for those that like those drinks."
Mar A. noted, "Great food and really good mango milk tea! Customer service was good as well. Good lunch place."
Head on over to check it out: Spicy Girl is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Fusion Eats
9 Greenway Plaza
Photo: Fusion Eats/Yelp
Fusion Eats is a taqueria that serves both breakfast and dinner options, which include tacos, nachos, quesadillas and more, some of which have Asian and Middle Eastern flavors.
On the menu, you'll find taco options like the BBQ Berkshire Pork with roasted corn salsa, grilled onions and black beans; the Agedashi Tofu with spicy peanut sauce and napa cabbage; and the Falafel with hummus, grape tomatoes, Persian cucumber and tahini on grilled naan. (See the full menu here.)
Fusion Eats currently holds four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Anthony C., who reviewed it on Sept. 20, wrote, "Hands down the most impressive and tasty fusion taco in Houston ... The corn tortillas are freshly made, soft and yet still sturdy enough to hold all their ingredients. As for the ingredients: delicious."
Liza M. noted, "This place has quick and kind service, as well as an amazing indoor and outdoor atmosphere (they even have some fun outdoor games!)."
Fusion Eats is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Saturday.)
Lagree HTX
2630 Richmond Ave.
Photo: Allison S./Yelp
Lagree HTX is a fitness studio and personal training spot. The studio focuses on the Lagree Method, which uses a workout machine called the Megaformer that was patented by fitness visionary Sebastien Lagree.
The workouts combine cardio, strength, endurance and flexibility. Workouts last 45 minutes and there are a maximum of 10 people in each class. According to Lagree HTX's site, you should bring a bottle of water and grip socks to the workout.
Lagree HTX has received five reviews on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.
Leslie L., who reviewed the new fitness spot on July 19, wrote, "This studio is amazing; the classes are always different and challenging and you will burn all day long. The instructors and the music are so motivating!"
Yelper Allison S. added, "This is such an amazing workout. It is a total body workout where you will burn at least 400-500 calories in class and work all muscle groups. Shaking legs and abs on fire is the norm! Come here prepared to sweat and work hard but have fun!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. While Lagree HTX doesn't have its hours posted online yet, you can check out class times here.
Gulf Coast Scuba
3206 Mercer St.
Photo: Gulf Coast Scuba/Yelp
Gulf Coast Scuba is a scuba diving school that teaches both recreational and technical diving courses, led by a staff of award-wining PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) members.
Its most popular classes, according to its site, include the Open Water Course for beginners; Advanced Open Water, which can increase your depth rating to 100 feet; and Rescue Diver, which teaches techniques to rescue yourself and others.
With a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new scuba diving school is popular with locals.
Peter G., who was the first Yelper to review the business on June 12, wrote, "Was the best class I've taken. I made it my local dive shop. They have everything from beginner courses to very advanced courses. My next step is learning how to cave dive."
Yelper William S. added, "I took my advanced open water with Aiar. He really knows how to get people confident, comfortable and safe underwater."
Head on over to check it out: Gulf Coast Scuba is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)