Business

Celebrity hot spot Barry's Bootcamp open in River Oaks

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's newest boutique fitness class is open for business, and you might just recognize the general manager.

Fitness blogger and former college soccer player Megan Cushing is heading up Barry's Bootcamp in River Oaks.

Megan's sister is Houston Dash player Kealia Ohai, who recently got engaged to Texans star J.J. Watt.

And her husband is former Houston Texans linebacker and current coach Brian Cushing.

"He does lift heavier weights than I do, so we tend to have a slightly different weight preference, but he loves this workout," she said.

Barry's Bootcamp started in Hollywood in the late 1990s and instantly became a celebrity hot spot.



It's the type of fitness studio where you go to see and be seen.

And, at $32 a class, you'd better make the most of it.

"I think when you develop a relationship with your trainer and also your peers in class, that keeps you accountable and you do want to go," explained instructor Josey Greenwell.

Each class is an hour long and focuses on interval training.

"Think about a car: you know, stop-and-go traffic. That burns more gas than steady highway," Greenwell said. "So, on the treadmill, stop-go-stop-go, that kind of interval work is really what we want to push you to. Spike your heart rate, let it recover, spike, let it recover."

See a full class schedule here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfitnessexerciseworkout
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News