Celebrity hot spot Barry's Bootcamp open in River Oaks

Fitness blogger and former college soccer player Megan Cushing is heading up Barry's Bootcamp in River Oaks.
Megan's sister is Houston Dash player Kealia Ohai, who recently got engaged to Texans star J.J. Watt.
And her husband is former Houston Texans linebacker and current coach Brian Cushing.
"He does lift heavier weights than I do, so we tend to have a slightly different weight preference, but he loves this workout," she said.
Barry's Bootcamp started in Hollywood in the late 1990s and instantly became a celebrity hot spot.
It's the type of fitness studio where you go to see and be seen.
And, at $32 a class, you'd better make the most of it.
"I think when you develop a relationship with your trainer and also your peers in class, that keeps you accountable and you do want to go," explained instructor Josey Greenwell.
Each class is an hour long and focuses on interval training.
"Think about a car: you know, stop-and-go traffic. That burns more gas than steady highway," Greenwell said. "So, on the treadmill, stop-go-stop-go, that kind of interval work is really what we want to push you to. Spike your heart rate, let it recover, spike, let it recover."
