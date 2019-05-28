Business

Caterpillar sends cease and desist order to Cat and Cloud Coffee in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- A Santa Cruz coffee shop is in a legal battle with Caterpillar bulldozers over the word "cat."

Cat and Cloud Coffee has been in business for almost three years, and never expected a trademark lawsuit. Caterpillar Inc. sent them a cease and desist order over the word "cat" in their shop name and merchandise.

The coffee shop owner calls it bullying.

"Could anybody imagine a $54 billion machinery company coming after a coffee company? I don't think that's even in the cards" said Jared Truby, owner of Cat and Cloud Coffee.

A statement from Caterpillar says it's only interested in protecting its trademark.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssanta cruzlawsuitconstructioncaterpillarcoffee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News