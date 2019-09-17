Business

Buc-ee's breaks ground on first Florida location

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (KTRK) -- Well, Texans, it looks like we'll have to share our beloved Buc-ee's with the Sunshine State.

The convenience store, known for its clean bathrooms, food and of course, the Beaver, broke ground on its new location in Daytona Beach Monday morning.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attended the ceremony for the new facility located at the corner of I-95 and LPGA Blvd.



The Buc-ee's official Instagram page also posted about the new location.

According to a release from the company, the Buc-ee's will be 50,000 sq. ft., have 120 fueling positions and sell the same treats Texans are used to, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries.



But some fans online were leery about having another Texas favorite expanding to another state after Whataburger was sold to a Chicago investment firm earlier in the summer.

"This is only a Texas thing y'all! What the heck!" one person wrote.

"SMH. You're welcome Florida," wrote another.

To be fair, Buc-ee's, which was founded in 1982 and headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas, hasn't been sold.

And though this will be the first Florida location, it won't be the first outside of Texas. Buc-ee's has already expanded to Alabama.

The Daytona location will bring more than 200 jobs to that area. It's slated to open in 2021.

MORE BUC-EE'S

10 ways Buc-ee's is a Texas traveler's friend
EMBED More News Videos

Learn why Buc-ee's is Texas traveler's best friend.



Buc-ee's legendary bathrooms get high-tech upgrade
EMBED More News Videos

Buc-ee's to introduce Tooshlights at some locations



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
