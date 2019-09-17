Buc-ee's breaks ground on first Florida location

The convenience store, known for its clean bathrooms, food and of course, the Beaver, broke ground on its new location in Daytona Beach Monday morning.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attended the ceremony for the new facility located at the corner of I-95 and LPGA Blvd.
This morning I had the pleasure of joining @bucees for the groundbreaking ceremony of their new facility in Daytona Beach. Our state remains ripe with opportunity and my administration will continue to strive to make Florida the ideal location for new and growing businesses. pic.twitter.com/J8d7AQ4GNj— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 16, 2019
The Buc-ee's official Instagram page also posted about the new location.
According to a release from the company, the Buc-ee's will be 50,000 sq. ft., have 120 fueling positions and sell the same treats Texans are used to, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky, and fresh pastries.
But some fans online were leery about having another Texas favorite expanding to another state after Whataburger was sold to a Chicago investment firm earlier in the summer.
"This is only a Texas thing y'all! What the heck!" one person wrote.
"SMH. You're welcome Florida," wrote another.
To be fair, Buc-ee's, which was founded in 1982 and headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas, hasn't been sold.
And though this will be the first Florida location, it won't be the first outside of Texas. Buc-ee's has already expanded to Alabama.
The Daytona location will bring more than 200 jobs to that area. It's slated to open in 2021.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.