BUSINESS

Buc-ee's heads to court for showdown with competitor over road-stop branding

EMBED </>More Videos

Buc-ee's is suing several companies to protect its claim to certain road-stop branding. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Buc-ee's famous beaver mascot is at the center of a federal lawsuit which began Tuesday here in Houston.

Buc-ee's is suing San Antonio's Choke Canyon, claiming the competitor's alligator logo is too similar to their signature beaver mascot.

The federal case is one of a number of suits filed by Buc-ee's to establish a binding claim on certain aspects of its road-stop branding.

The lawyers for Choke Canyon claim Buc-ee's "believes it has the sole right to any smiling, cartoon animal logo."

Buc-ees sues competing travel operator

Buc-ee's sues Nebraska company over plans for "Bucky's" stores
EMBED More News Videos

Buc-ee's sues Nebraska company over plans for "Bucky's" stores.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesslawsuitgas stationtexas newsbeaverscourt caseHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Get pampered at 3 new Houston nail salons
Houston-area linen service laying off 120 positions
Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk viral interview
River Oaks Theatre could have Amazon as new owner
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
More Business
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News