Houston Texans owner Bob McNair planning to open new luxury mixed-used project in Uptown

Bob McNair planning to open new luxury mixed-used project in Uptown (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Texans owner Bob McNair just announced his plans to transform a vacant site in Houston's Uptown district into a luxury mixed-use project.

McNair Interest, a private investment and management company, plans to transform the six-acre site into a luxury hotel, residence, multifamily tower, upscale retail place and parking lot.

"This is a defining development for McNair Interests and the city of Houston," said Cary McNair, Chairman and CEO of McNair Interests. "Our vision redefines the southernmost entrance of Post Oak Boulevard and the Uptown District, fusing a distinctive, sophisticated design with Houston's future. We are excited for what this project will bring to our city and to visitors from around the world."

Rosewood Hotel and Resorts will manage the new hotel that will offer 150 hotel rooms and 80 luxury residences. The hotel will also include restaurants, ballroom and banquet facilities, meeting and event spaces, Rosewood's signature spa and an outdoor pool and fitness center.

"As the birthplace of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, the state of Texas holds a special place in the Rosewood legacy," said Sonia Cheng, CEO of Rosewood Hotel Group. "We are delighted to launch this special property alongside McNair Interests to offer Rosewood's influential explorers an urban retreat in the heart of Houston."

Construction is expected to begin in 2019 and completed by 2023.
