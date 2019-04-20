Business

Big Star Bar's days numbered in The Heights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The days are numbered for an iconic bar in The Heights.

Owners of Big Star Bar on 19th Street say it will close after 11 years at its current location.

The popular dive bar said the property owner has indicated the land it sits on will go up for sale on June 1, and that is when their lease will go month-to-month until a new owner is found.

Big Star Bar said it has special plans until it shutters, including a big Memorial Day weekend bash on May 25 and 26.

When a closing date becomes clear, the bar said it will throw a big party to thank its staff and patrons for all the wonderful memories over the years.
