CONSUMER

Best Buy to phase out CDs and abandon them entirely on July 1st

EMBED </>More Videos

Soon being able to get a CD at Best Buy will be a thing of the past. (KTRK)

Did you ever think you'd see a day where you could buy vinyl records but not CDs?

According to Billboard, that's what you'll find at Best Buy starting this July. The retailer reportedly plans to pull all CDs out of its stores by then.

The once commonplace digital music format is getting hammered in the U.S.

SEE ALSO: Last Blockbuster video store in Texas closes its doors for good


CD sales were down 18.5 percent last year and some experts pin Best Buy CD receipts to just $40 million annually. But there's an interesting twist. The store is committed to carrying records for the next two years.

The vinyl format has been enjoying a resurgence lately.

You're also likely to see fewer CDs at Target stores in the coming months.

Executives there are reportedly insisting they will only pay music companies for the discs after they sell them instead of paying upfront for inventory.

RELATED: Music formats have always been changing
EMBED More News Videos

History of music players

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmusicbest buytargetretailconsumermoneyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Digital Deal of the Day
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
How safe is your money when you pay your friends with apps?
IT'S BACK: Tax-free weekend in Texas offers money savings
More consumer
BUSINESS
Get pampered at 3 new Houston nail salons
Houston-area linen service laying off 120 positions
Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk viral interview
River Oaks Theatre could have Amazon as new owner
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
More Business
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News