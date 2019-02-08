Need some help filing your taxes?You can get them done for free at several BakerRipley centers around the Houston area.This is the 11th tax season BakerRipley is offering the services to families or individuals making up to $58,000.Twelve locations are open now, including the centers off Rookin St., Fairmont Parkway, Navigation Boulevard and Aldine Mail Route.Make sure you have all of your tax documents, such as a W-2, 1099, and 1095, to expedite the process.BakerRipley is also offering an incentive."If you come and get your taxes done and you get a refund and you save part of your refund from $100 to $1000 in an account at our Promise Credit Union for one year, you get a 25 percent match," explains Christina Cave with BakerRipley.That's up to $250 you get just for saving. You would get that in your account in February 2020.If you need help finding a BakerRipley location near you, simply dial 2-1-1.