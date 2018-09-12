Apple unveils larger, pricier iPhone

Waiting to learn prices for the new iPhones? Check the photo here. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/qWjLu9vO1N — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Apple introducing one more iPhone, the iPhone Xr. New finishes, even coral and yellow. LCD display edge-to-edge. More advanced LCD ever in a smartphone. Liquid Retina display. 6.1” diagonal, 1.4 mil pixels. Bigger display than the iPhone 8 Plus but smaller size. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/txdfSl6WaH — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Apple has received approval by FDA for its heart rhythm monitoring for Apple Watch Series 4. Apple says data collected is private and encrypted in the cloud. 18-hour all day battery life. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/j2n1zZFBzE — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Apple hasn’t forgotten about photography in iPhone Xs. Phil Shiller discussing how image signal processor and neural engine produces better photos. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/zeATKR4ZDL — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Series 4 Apple Watch will capture heart readings in real time for sharing with cardiologists and other medical professionals. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/mkzMYuWRKp — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Series 4 Watch newly able to detect low heart rate, irregular heart rhythm suggestive of atrial fibrillation. Can also perform an electrocardiogram (ECG) - a first direct to consumers. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/NQ9ldovnSg — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Apple Watch is first up at #AppleEvent. #1 watch in the world, Cook says. Redefined what a watch can do. Intro’ing Series 4 Watch. New larger display (30% larger), thinner case. Customizable face to feature health or travel or sports motifs. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/oBwRlXShQ4 — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Apple Stores attracting 5 million visitors a year. Tim Cook starting out saying it’s about to ship its 2 billionth iOS device. iPhones have changed how we communicate, keep in touch & capture events in our lives. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/dNiEMQHLHy — David Louie (@abc7david) September 12, 2018

Apple unveiled three new iPhones on Wednesday, including its biggest and most expensive model yet, as the company seeks to widen the product's appeal amid slowing sales.CEO Tim Cook showed off the Apple XS, which has a bigger screen than the one on last year's dramatically designed model , the iPhone X. A bigger version will be called the iPhone XS Max, which looks to be about the size of the iPhone 8 Plus, though the screen size is much bigger.As with the iPhone X, the new phone has a screen that runs from edge to edge, an effort to maximize the display without making the phone too awkward to hold. The screen needs no backlight, so black would appear as truly black rather than simply dark.This even-bigger iPhone represents Apple's attempt to feed consumers' appetite for increasingly larger screens as they rely on smartphones to watch and record video, as well as take photos wherever they are.The iPhone X also got rid of the home button to make room for more screen and introduced facial-recognition technology to unlock the device.By making more expensive iPhones, Apple has been able to boost its profits despite waning demand as people upgrade phones less frequently. IPhones fetched an average price of $724 during the April-June period, a nearly 20 percent increase from a year earlier.Worldwide smartphone sales grew just 2 percent during that period, according to the research firm Gartner Inc. During the second quarter, which is typically slow for Apple, China's Huawei Technologies surpassed Apple as the second-largest seller of smartphones, based on Gartner's calculations. Samsung remained in the lead.