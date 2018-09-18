Amazon employees may have been caught taking cash in exchange for deleting bad reviews.The online retailer is investigating its employees after a report surfaced in The Wall Street Journal, alleging some workers accepted payments of up to $2,000.The payments were exchanged for data of internal sales metrics or to delete bad reviews, giving sellers an advantage on Amazon's marketplace.An Amazon representative discussed Monday that the company has strict policies for its employees and sellers.They said consequences of violation include being fired, losing accounts, or facing legal action.The Journal also said that this issue is "particularly pronounced" in China.