BUSINESS

Amazon investigating employees who may have taken seller bribes to kill bad reviews

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon is investigating reports employees may have taken bribes.

NEW YORK --
Amazon employees may have been caught taking cash in exchange for deleting bad reviews.

The online retailer is investigating its employees after a report surfaced in The Wall Street Journal, alleging some workers accepted payments of up to $2,000.

The payments were exchanged for data of internal sales metrics or to delete bad reviews, giving sellers an advantage on Amazon's marketplace.

An Amazon representative discussed Monday that the company has strict policies for its employees and sellers.

They said consequences of violation include being fired, losing accounts, or facing legal action.

The Journal also said that this issue is "particularly pronounced" in China.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessamazonbriberyinvestigationu.s. & worldonline shoppingNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Luby's to close more restaurants amid declining sales
A-MEOW-ZING! Hello Kitty Grand Cafe opens its doors
Your guide to Kingwood's 3 newest businesses, for barbecue, cigars and more
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
More Business
Top Stories
NEW VIDEO: Young suspects flee after beating man 'for kicks'
Dog's signs of severe abuse fading after surgery
2 Air Force pilots eject before plane crash in San Antonio
Mom allegedly kills boy by pouring Vicodin in sippy cup
Student arrested after gun found at Ball High School
Brutal nighttime home invasion targets woman and son
Surgeon, girlfriend accused of drugging, raping 1,000 women
Rice to offer free tuition to some students under new plan
Show More
Willie Nelson reacts to the uproar over his support for Beto O'Rourke
Woman shoots and kills 12-foot alligator in Polk County
Here's who's performing with George Strait at RodeoHouston
School district to start randomly drug testing students
MUGS: Cop, firefighter among 24 arrested in child sex sting
More News