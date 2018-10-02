BUSINESS

Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour

SEATTLE, Washington --
Amazon is boosting its minimum wage for all U.S. workers to $15 per hour starting next month.

The company said Tuesday the wage hike will benefit more than 350,000 workers, which includes full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal positions.

Pay for workers at Amazon can vary by location. Its starting pay is $10 an hour at a warehouse in Austin, Texas, and $13.50 an hour in Robbinsville, New Jersey. The median pay for an Amazon employee last year was $28,446, according to government filings, which includes full-time, part-time and temporary workers.

Amazon has more than 575,000 employees globally.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
