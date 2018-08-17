BUSINESS

Amazon reportedly trying to buy movie theater chain

Amazon considering buying theater chain (Shutterstock)

Amazon could soon be running your local movie theater.

The company is reportedly looking to buy the Landmark Theater chain. Landmark has more than 50 locations across the country, including the River Oaks Theater.

Amazon isn't the only one interested. A company backed by billionaires Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban is also looking to take over.

Amazon recently announced an agreement to launch Prime Video on Comcast's Xfinity X1, in an effort to continue to battle Netflix for the stronghold in the online streaming video business.
