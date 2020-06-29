Business

Amazon giving front-line employees $500 million in bonuses amid coronavirus pandemic

Amazon will pay out more than $500 million in bonuses to thank front-line warehouse, delivery and Whole Foods employees for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eligible part-time and full-time employees will receive $250 and $500 respectively while front-line Amazon and Whole Foods Market managers will receive $1,000. Delivery Service Partner owners will receive $3,000, and Amazon Flex drivers who meet a minimum hours requirement will receive $150.

In order to qualify, employees must have worked for Amazon throughout the month of June, Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a note to employees.

Amazon previously offered eligible employees a $2/hour pay increase. Target, Walmart, Kroger and other retailers have taken similar steps to compensate essential workers during the pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos

Beginning July 5, Target employees will be eligible to receive a minimum wage of $2 more than the company's current $13 per hour. The federal minimum wage is $7.25.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessamazonmoneycoronaviruswhole foodsu.s. & worldretail
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston nightclub says it's not a club, so what is it?
Top Harris Co. prosecutor shares post comparing protesters to Nazis
Archbishop, several others test positive for COVID-19
People crowd downtown club in wake of Gov. Abbott's orders
Facebook Live shooter released from prison early
Astros to train for 2020 season at UH baseball fields
Fewer rain showers this week, but the dust will return
Show More
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
What you need to know about COVID-19 testing
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
Judge Lina Hidalgo in isolation after potential exposure
More TOP STORIES News