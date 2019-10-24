gender identity

Always redesigning packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers

Always sanitary products will be taking a symbol off of its packaging to be inclusive of transgender and non-binary customers.

The brand's parent company Procter and Gamble announced it will redesign its pad products by removing the Venus symbol which has historically represented the female sex.

Transgender activists have publicly urged the company to take off the symbol of gender arguing that not all people who menstruate are women and that not all women menstruate.

Procter & Gamble has not said when the design change will happen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstransgenderbusinessgender identitywomen's health
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GENDER IDENTITY
Mattel launching new gender-inclusive doll line
Sam Smith announces new pronouns of 'they' and 'them'
Berkeley manholes will now be called 'maintenance holes'
Alvin ISD lifts ban on boys wearing makeup
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School employee charged in crash that injured student
Justin Verlander still seeking 1st career win in World Series
Meet the man who trains George Springer and other MLB stars
Teen arrested again with fake World Series tickets: police
Lance McCullers to Astros fan unable to return cap: Here's $50
ABC13 Evening News for October 23, 2019
Accused robber arrested in deputy constable's shooting
Show More
Astro dog cheers up patients at Hermann Hospital
Professor holds baby during lecture so mom can take notes
Standoff ends with off-duty deputy shooting self inside home
Judge issues new evaluation for Santa Fe shooting suspect
Driver killed in possible racing crash that split car in half
More TOP STORIES News