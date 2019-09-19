Business

AirBnB announces plans to go public in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- AirBnb revealed Thursday that it plans to go public next year.

Investors have waited a long time for San Francisco-based AirBnb to announce its plans for an initial, public offering.

Earlier this week, AirBnb said it has more than 7 million listings in 100,000 cities worldwide.

USA today also reports AirBnb brought in more than $1 billion in revenue during the second quarter of this year.

But investors may be cautious following this year's IPO's for Uber and Lyft.

Both ridesharing companies continue to lose money, and both keep trading below the opening stock price.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessairbnbfinancial marketsstocksstock market
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency deluges Houston
Some people getting around Kingwood neighborhood in kayaks
'Stay where you are:' Harris County judge
High water strands children at elementary school
Whataburger customers wait out flood waters
Rescues continue along West Loop
Raging water covering Eastex Fwy, Grand Pkwy
Show More
Floodwaters swamp SE Texas hotel as Imelda bears down: VIDEO
Gallery Furniture and Lakewood Church open to flood victims
'We got through Harvey, we'll get through this'
Wall collapses at Houston Galleria
Houston-area school closings and delays
More TOP STORIES News