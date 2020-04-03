community strong

A&C Plastics in Houston gives back in hard times

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- Carolyn Faulk started A&C Plastics in 1973 and since that time its plastics have been used in everything from greenhouses to boats to picture frames.

Today they're placing an emphasis on using their supplies to create sneeze guards and face shields in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"It made us be a little more creative and beef up our stock," said Faulk. "We're very proud to be a part of this."

Faulk has been able to keep her entire team employed due to the demand for sneeze guards and personal protective equipment. She says they've supplied to multiple industries.

She's also giving back. Carolyn started the Faulk Foundation for times like these and she's using some of the proceeds from plastic sales to help individuals in the community.

They'll be donating to first responders and they're also offering scholarships to students who weren't able to receive one as a result of various rodeo closures across the state.

"We don't get here by ourselves. You get here by helping each other," she says. "That's all we have is each other."

Those looking for assistance from the Faulk Foundation can visit FaulkFoundation.org.
Related topics:
businesshoustonsafetycommunity strongmanufacturingcoronavirusplastic
