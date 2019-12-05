Popular Mexican restaurant, 93-year-old flower shop threatened by road construction

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galveston project will bring much needed improvements to a stretch of road, but some business owners fear they won't make it to the finish.After 10 years, sales at Mi Abuelitas aren't what they used to be. Owner Sara Asocar said she's losing $5,000 in revenue a week.It's not because of a bad review, but what's taking place outside."They did it April first, and it feels like it's a big joke," Asocar said.Galveston is currently upgrading 45th Street. City officials said a drainage addition has prolonged the process.Instead of 12 months, construction is expected to last for more than a year and a half. It's a timeline that impacts more than food sales.Knapp Flower Shop has been on 45th Street since 1926. Manager Rachel Houston said the demand isn't what it used to be and the only color her customers see is brown."We're covered in dust. Our van is covered in dust," Houston explained. "There are mud puddles customers have to walk through when they're coming in to see us."Houston said sales are down, but the store has no plans of closing. The same isn't true for Mi Abuelitas, where the owner doesn't believe she can make it until next December for roadwork to be done."All I want for Christmas is my street to be done," Asocar said. "That's it."Galveston sent Eyewitness News a statement on the road project.