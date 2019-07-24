jobs

600 'well-paying' jobs coming to Texas through new $1.9B steel mill

SINTON, Texas -- An Indiana company plans to build a $1.9 billion flat roll steel mill in south Texas and create about 600 jobs.

Steel Dynamics Inc. says the electric arc-furnace unit will be in Sinton, about 25 miles northwest of Corpus Christi.

A company statement Monday said the site is strategically located for the southwestern U.S. and Mexico markets. Steel Dynamics President and CEO Mark Millett says the company has been developing a flat roll steel business strategy for those areas for several years.

"We anticipate the project will create approximately 600 well-paying positions," said Millett.

Company officials say the mill will be able to produce up to 52.5-ton coils for the energy, automotive, construction and appliance industries. The site has transport access to railroads, highways and the Port of Corpus Christi.

Construction should begin next year.

