Business

3 new businesses to check out in the Heights

Black Dog Records. | Photo: Mark B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in sampling the freshest new spots in the Heights? From a vinyl record store to a yoga studio, read on to see the newest hotspots to open for business in this part of Houston.


Black Dog Records




726 W. 19th St.

Photo: Mark b./Yelp


Black Dog Records is a spot to score vinyl records and more.

The store sells vintage vinyl records and there's a coffee shop where customers can purchase coffee, cappuccino, loose leaf tea, smoothies, pastries, desserts and more. Listen to a record before you purchase it at one of the listening stations or take advantage of the USB media bar. (Click here to learn more about the new spot.)

With a five-star Yelp rating out four reviews, Black Dog Records has been getting positive attention.

Josh B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 23, wrote, "Awesome record store and great coffee. Vinyl is always in great shape and the vibe is nice."

Yelper Mark B. added, "Fantastic concept and excellent selection of quality vinyl records. This place is a music lover's dream. There's even a couple of listening stations to check records out before you purchase. There's also plenty of tables to sit and enjoy your coffee and listen to some tunes."

Black Dog Records is open from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

BeYoga




718 W. 18th St., Suite F

Photo: beyoga/Yelp

BeYoga is a yoga spot.

The non-heated yoga studio offers three signature class formats to meet the physical and mindful needs of its members. There is the Be Flow class (designed to build heat, flexibility and strength), Be Zen (promotes flexibility of muscles, joints and the mind) and Be Strong (a 45-minute High Intensity Interval Training session with ankle and hand weights and cardio). Click here to learn more about the studio and view class schedules.

Yelp users are excited about BeYoga, which currently holds five stars out of four reviews on the site.

Yelper Kayla C., who reviewed BeYoga on Feb. 15, wrote, "I love BeYoga. You walk in and immediately feel at home. Kara and Mel have created a space that is inviting, peaceful and warm. The classes are creative and I'm never secretly checking my Apple watch wishing it was over."

Yelper Brooke S. wrote, "This is the best yoga studio I've ever been to. Kara and Mel are full of kindness and positive energy and create an amazing experience. The studio itself is beautiful. It has such a great vibe."

The spot has yet to post its hours online.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar




449 W. 19th St., Suite D-100


Photo: anthony k./Yelp

Hopdoddy Burger Bar is a spot to score burgers and more.

As the name of the restaurant suggests, the highlight of the menu are the burgers. There are 14 different ones, including chicken, bison, turkey, lamb, Ahi tuna and veggie options. Try the Goodnight/Good Cause (Angus beef, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos and caffeinated barbecue sauce) where $1 is donated to a local charity; the Buffalo Bill (bison, bacon and buffalo sauce); or the Continental Club (turkey, sun dried tomatoes, basil pesto, bacon, provolone cheese and arugula on whole wheat). There are also salads and seven varieties of fries.

Wash it all down with a milkshake or a signature cocktail or beer from the bar.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar currently holds three stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating mixed reviews.

Yelper Anthony K., who reviewed Hopdoddy Burger Bar on March 21, wrote, "We thought that our burger was delicious. I've rarely had a burger this small in diameter, but it made up for that in thickness and juiciness."

Yelper Dave K. wrote, "Love Hopdoddy's food and drinks. ... Margaritas are great, burgers are awesome and truffle fries are to die for."

Hopdoddy Burger Bar is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonhoodline
TOP STORIES
Worker who died in KMCO explosion identified
911 call revealed during teen's trial for parents' murders
Super Bowl shoving case against NFL star headed for dismissal
Fireworks building in north Houston catches fire
Alex Bregman's new boo? An investigation of possible GF
Deputy opens fire on man who allegedly tried to run over her
Crosby residents thrown into chaos after KMCO explosion
Show More
What we know about the KMCO plant fire victims
High school robotics team builds power wheelchair for 2-year-old
SELENA FOREVER: Final Selena collectible cup on sale Saturday
Astros home opening games to host Bush family, Travis Scott
Texas A&M lands Buzz Williams as men's hoops head coach
More TOP STORIES News