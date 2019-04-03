3 new businesses to check out in the Heights

Black Dog Records
726 W. 19th St.
Photo: Mark b./Yelp
Black Dog Records is a spot to score vinyl records and more.
The store sells vintage vinyl records and there's a coffee shop where customers can purchase coffee, cappuccino, loose leaf tea, smoothies, pastries, desserts and more. Listen to a record before you purchase it at one of the listening stations or take advantage of the USB media bar. (Click here to learn more about the new spot.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out four reviews, Black Dog Records has been getting positive attention.
Josh B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 23, wrote, "Awesome record store and great coffee. Vinyl is always in great shape and the vibe is nice."
Yelper Mark B. added, "Fantastic concept and excellent selection of quality vinyl records. This place is a music lover's dream. There's even a couple of listening stations to check records out before you purchase. There's also plenty of tables to sit and enjoy your coffee and listen to some tunes."
Black Dog Records is open from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
BeYoga
718 W. 18th St., Suite F
Photo: beyoga/Yelp
BeYoga is a yoga spot.
The non-heated yoga studio offers three signature class formats to meet the physical and mindful needs of its members. There is the Be Flow class (designed to build heat, flexibility and strength), Be Zen (promotes flexibility of muscles, joints and the mind) and Be Strong (a 45-minute High Intensity Interval Training session with ankle and hand weights and cardio). Click here to learn more about the studio and view class schedules.
Yelp users are excited about BeYoga, which currently holds five stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Kayla C., who reviewed BeYoga on Feb. 15, wrote, "I love BeYoga. You walk in and immediately feel at home. Kara and Mel have created a space that is inviting, peaceful and warm. The classes are creative and I'm never secretly checking my Apple watch wishing it was over."
Yelper Brooke S. wrote, "This is the best yoga studio I've ever been to. Kara and Mel are full of kindness and positive energy and create an amazing experience. The studio itself is beautiful. It has such a great vibe."
The spot has yet to post its hours online.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
449 W. 19th St., Suite D-100
Photo: anthony k./Yelp
Hopdoddy Burger Bar is a spot to score burgers and more.
As the name of the restaurant suggests, the highlight of the menu are the burgers. There are 14 different ones, including chicken, bison, turkey, lamb, Ahi tuna and veggie options. Try the Goodnight/Good Cause (Angus beef, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos and caffeinated barbecue sauce) where $1 is donated to a local charity; the Buffalo Bill (bison, bacon and buffalo sauce); or the Continental Club (turkey, sun dried tomatoes, basil pesto, bacon, provolone cheese and arugula on whole wheat). There are also salads and seven varieties of fries.
Wash it all down with a milkshake or a signature cocktail or beer from the bar.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar currently holds three stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating mixed reviews.
Yelper Anthony K., who reviewed Hopdoddy Burger Bar on March 21, wrote, "We thought that our burger was delicious. I've rarely had a burger this small in diameter, but it made up for that in thickness and juiciness."
Yelper Dave K. wrote, "Love Hopdoddy's food and drinks. ... Margaritas are great, burgers are awesome and truffle fries are to die for."
Hopdoddy Burger Bar is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
