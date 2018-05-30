BUSINESS

Coca-Cola building first U.S. plant in a decade in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

SHARE A COKE WITH HOUSTON: Coca-Cola is building a new plant right here in the Bayou City.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new $250 million Coca-Cola plant is coming to Houston.

Dallas-based Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages announced Wednesday the 1 million-square-foot facility should be completed in early 2020.

The state-of-the-art center will consolidate production from two facilities and four Houston distribution centers, enhancing Coca-Cola's operations in the southeast region of Texas.

The new facility will include manufacturing with five new production lines, distribution, warehouse and sales.

This is the first new Coca-Cola plant to be built in the United States in a decade.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscoca-colamanufacturingconstructiontexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Get pampered at 3 new Houston nail salons
Houston-area linen service laying off 120 positions
Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk viral interview
River Oaks Theatre could have Amazon as new owner
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
More Business
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News