Business

Beer and pups: Foster or adopt a dog and get 3 months of beer from Busch

MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- During the coronavirus pandemic, people are turning to beer and dogs for comfort.

Busch is giving folks a way to have both during the COVID-19 pandemic, so customers, many of whom are having to spend more time than usual in their homes, can be at ease during an anxious time.

The 'Foster a dog, get Busch' idea lets you foster a dog from Midwest Animal and Rescue Services to play with during isolation. In return, the first 500 people will get a $100 gift card, which you can use to buy beer, of course. That amounts to about two cases a month for about three months.

Those interested must go to midwestanimalrescue.org

Rules for the promotion state that you must either foster or adopt a dog from Midwest Animal and Rescue Services. The offer runs through April 25. Official rules can be found on Busch's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdogspetsbeerpet adoption
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News