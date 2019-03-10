u.s. & world

Stockholm bus explosion sends driver to the hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

A natural gas-powered bus that didn't have any passengers on it caught fire from an explosion in Sweden's capital, but there were no signs it was terror-related, Stockholm police said Sunday.

STOCKHOLM -- A natural gas-powered bus that didn't have any passengers on it caught fire from an explosion in Sweden's capital, but there were no signs it was terror-related, Stockholm police said Sunday.

The city's police department tweeted that the bus driver was rushed to the hospital with severe burns but no one else was known to have been injured.

The department said the incident was being investigated as a traffic accident.

Photos and video footage from the scene showed the bus in flames and thick black smoke.



Stockholm fire and rescue officials were called to the Klara Tunnel in central Stockholm at about 11:25 a.m. local time.

Rescue worker Asa Skold told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet the bus appeared to have collided with barriers at the top of the shallow tunnel's entrance, causing a gas tank on the vehicle's roof to explode.

The newspaper said the out-of-service bus was on its way to a bus depot.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
explosionbus crashfireus worldswedentraffic accidenteuropebus accident
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
CVS hold music to change after doctor's plea
157 passengers killed in Ethiopian Airlines flight crash
CDC: Unvaccinated boy almost dies of tetanus
Pregnant April the Giraffe is 'ready to go': WATCH LIVE
TOP STORIES
Debris falling from 'repaired' pothole on I-45 near downtown
Parts of HLSR Agventure closed due to water main break
Parents detained after 5-year-old found dead in SE Houston
Montgomery County deputy hit by suspected drunk driver
Pregnant woman shot in lower back in southeast Houston
'Captain Marvel' earns $153M in record-breaking debut
CVS hold music to change after doctor's plea
Show More
Kane Brown shows off Deshaun Watson jersey at RodeoHouston
Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at zoo
Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42
Man involved in chase before being found shot to death: Deputies
157 passengers killed in Ethiopian Airlines flight crash
More TOP STORIES News