Bus driver caught on camera appearing to assault special needs student

EMBED </>More Videos

School bus dash cam video appears to show a bus driver pushing a 9-year-old with special needs to the ground. (KTRK)

EMMETT, Idaho (KTRK) --
An Idaho school district released a video that appears to show a bus driver assaulting a student with special needs.

The video shows the moment when Jennifer Harvey says a bus driver became physically abusive to her 9-year-old son with special needs.

She said it was because he wouldn't move to the front of the bus.

"You can hear him scream out that he's getting hurt," the mom told KBOI-TV.

After the incident, the bus driver resigned.

The county prosecutor is reviewing to determine if charges will be filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus driverchild injuredu.s. & worldviral video
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News