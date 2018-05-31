EMMETT, Idaho (KTRK) --An Idaho school district released a video that appears to show a bus driver assaulting a student with special needs.
The video shows the moment when Jennifer Harvey says a bus driver became physically abusive to her 9-year-old son with special needs.
She said it was because he wouldn't move to the front of the bus.
"You can hear him scream out that he's getting hurt," the mom told KBOI-TV.
After the incident, the bus driver resigned.
The county prosecutor is reviewing to determine if charges will be filed.